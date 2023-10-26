Pape Matar Sarr says his ‘crazy’ Tottenham teammate is the funniest player at Spurs now

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pape Matar Sarr has claimed that Richarlison is the funniest player at the club right now.

The mood around Spurs at the moment is as good as it has ever been. Everyone seems to be having a good time, and Ange Postecoglou deserves immense praise for the transformation. Sarr has now shed some light on some of his Tottenham teammates while speaking to Fubo.

Pape Matar Sarr says Richarlison is Tottenham’s funniest player

Tottenham signed Richarlison from Everton last year in a deal worth £60 million (Sky Sports).

Antonio Conte saw the Brazilian’s versatility and work ethic and felt he was the perfect addition to his side last season, but things just haven’t worked out.

Richarlison has scored just five goals in 45 appearances for Tottenham, which is a terrible return for a forward, especially one who cost £60 million. People are just not convinced by him.

However, the 26-year-old still seems to be having a positive impact behind the scenes. His character puts a smile on everyone’s face, and that’s why he’s such a popular member of the group. He is also said to really good in training.

In an interview with Fubo yesterday, Pape Matar Sarr was asked to name the funniest player at Tottenham right now.

He laughed and said: “Richarlison. He’s crazy!”

Richarlison needs to step up for Spurs

Tottenham have had an amazing season so far. They are currently unbeaten and are two points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

Son Heung-min and James Maddison have fired them to where they are now, but if the duo fall out of form or get injured, Spurs will be in real trouble.

Richarlison has scored just twice this season, as has Dejan Kulusevski. That is not good enough, and the two wide players need to step up if they want to help Tottenham achieve something special this season.

Spurs take on Crystal Palace tomorrow, and Richarlison has a decent record against the Eagles. Tottenham fans would love for him to have a good game.