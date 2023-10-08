Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison react on Instagram to Tottenham teammate’s display yesterday

Pape Matar Sarr and James Maddison were amongst those to take to social media to laud Micky van de Ven after the Tottenham Hotspur defender scored the only goal in their win over Luton Town.

The Dutchman was lauded by several of his teammates on Instagram after producing a smart finish to give Ange Postecoglou’s side the three points at Kenilworth Road.

Micky van de Ven got his reward for what has been an outstanding start to life at Tottenham Hotspur. The 22-year-old has been a revelation alongside Cristian Romero.

James Maddison and Pape Matar Sarr praise Micky van de Ven

Spurs ended Saturday at the top of the Premier League table after a 1-0 win. And it was van de Ven who bagged the winner, producing such a smart finish to turn home James Maddison’s pass.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Danny Murphy noted that van de Ven’s finish was not one that you would expect from a centre-back.

The goal got Tottenham out of a difficult position following Yves Bissouma’s red card just before half-time. So it is no surprise that so many of his teammates were delighted for van de Ven.

The former Wolfsburg man took to social media to comment on the win and getting his first goal for the club. And a number of Tottenham players were amongst those to reply to the centre-back…

A better start than anyone could have expected

Van de Ven has to be in the conversation for the best signings of the summer in the Premier League. Surely no-one could have foreseen just how well he would adapt to life in England.

His partnership with Cristian Romero is developing into one of the best in the division already. And given his age, he should only get better from here.

Certainly, he could have hardly asked for a better start to his Tottenham and Premier League career.