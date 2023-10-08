Danny Murphy left amazed by ‘brilliant’ 22-year-old Tottenham player on Saturday

Danny Murphy has lauded Micky van de Ven for the finish which gave Tottenham Hotspur the victory in their clash with Luton Town on Saturday, admitting that you do not expect that kind of quality from a centre-back.

Murphy was speaking on Match of the Day after Ange Postecoglou’s men moved themselves to the top of the Premier League table with a win at Kenilworth Road.

Micky van de Ven has made an outstanding start to life in the Premier League. It is getting to the stage where it is almost remarkable to think that he and Cristian Romero had not played together before this season.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

They have been exceptional together at the back. But it was at the other end of the pitch where the Dutchman made his most important contribution this weekend.

Danny Murphy praises Micky van de Ven after Tottenham winner

Van de Ven broke the deadlock after some superb work from James Maddison. It was a classy finish from the defender. And Danny Murphy suggested that the goal really took him by surprise.

Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images

“Second-half, they’re down to 10. They get the goal. What a brilliant finish this is from van de Ven. You don’t expect that quality from a centre half,” he told Match of the Day.

Cristian Romero deserves enormous praise

Tottenham spent a hefty sum to bring van de Ven to the Premier League in the summer. But it did appear to be something of a gamble. Ultimately, Spurs were a side in disarray last year.

And some must have feared that playing alongside Cristian Romero had the potential to destroy a youngster’s confidence. Certainly, Romero was all over the place for Spurs for much of last season.

But the pair have been unbelievable together. Van de Ven has been a revelation in the early stages of his Premier League career.

But Cristian Romero also deserves huge praise. He has stepped up in a big way this season. He has gone from looking like a liability to indeed being one of the best defenders in the world.