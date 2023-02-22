25-year-old now seriously considering leaving Arsenal this summer amid Premier League interest











Kieran Tierney is now considering a summer exit from Arsenal amid transfer interest from Premier League clubs.

The Sun report that Newcastle are among the sides keen and they are willing to pay £30 million to land the 25-year-old.

They claim that the Scot knows other top flight clubs are also keen, although they are unnamed in the report.

Tierney has slipped behind Alex Zinchenko in the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium and becoming frustrated with his lack of gametime.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Kieran Tierney is now considering Arsenal exit

The Europa League comes back to Arsenal soon and Mikel Arteta is apparently hoping that the opportunities for games in that competition helps appease Tierney.

Arteta is apparently sympathetic to Tierney’s situation, but it remains to be seen whether that translates into more matches moving forward.

The Scotland international is an intense professional, and it is hard to imagine him being content with a bit-part role at any club.

Final substitutions from the boss…



↩️ Odegaard

🔛 Holding



↩️ Zinchenko

🔛 Tierney



🟣 2-3 ⚫️ (90+5) pic.twitter.com/nRisy29HpR — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 18, 2023

Paul Merson has urged Arsenal to keep Tierney at the club despite his recent lack of games, writing in his SportsKeeda column back in November.

“Arsenal need a big squad and it does look like they’ll go deep into multiple competitions. They’re at the top of the Premier League table, and they’re doing well in the Europa League.

“Arsenal need to keep players like Kieran Tierney in their squad,” he stated, and it is true that elite clubs have more than one top option in every position, and the challenge for Arteta is keeping them all happy.