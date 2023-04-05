'Outstanding' manager has been put off taking the Tottenham job after Fabio Paratici situation











Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly been put off taking the Tottenham Hotspur job due to Fabio Paratici’s situation at the club.

Tottenham had been heavily linked with a move for Nagelsmann after he was sacked by Bayern Munich just days before Antonio Conte left the club.

Indeed, the German boss was reportedly a front-runner for the Spurs hotseat. But Chelsea’s sudden advances following Graham Potter’s departure has complicated things.

Now, Sky Sports reports that the Blues have the edge over Spurs due to the ‘complex situation’ surrounding Fabio Paratici.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, Paratici stepped away from his duties as managing director of football last week following the news that FIFA had extended his ban from football activity.

The Italian was initially banned in Italy after his former club Juventus were found guilty of false accounting.

It remains unclear whether Paratici will return, with the club stating he has taken an immediate leave of absence ‘pending the outcome of his appeal’.

But it seems that Paratici’s situation has actually put Nagelsmann off the Tottenham job.

Nagelsmann put off Tottenham job

Sky Sports reports that Tottenham have been put on the ‘back foot’ in their pursuit of Nagelsmann due to Paratici’s unclear future.

Their London rivals now have the edge over them in terms of landing the 35-year-old as their next permanent manager.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Spurs can only have themselves to blame if Nagelsmann has indeed been put off by the current situation at the club.

They clearly failed to do their due diligence on Paratici’s situation and continued to stand by the Italian, despite the fact he was hit with the two-and-a-half year ban back in January.

It means they will probably miss out on an ‘outstanding’ managerial target in Nagelsmann, but that would have likely been the case anyway as Chelsea have entered the race.

Spurs will need to clarify Paratici’s future sooner rather than later, or they could risk putting other candidates off the job.

Show all