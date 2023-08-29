‘Outstanding’ Arsenal player now has loan interest in the PL, he’s considering his options

Interest in Arsenal defender Rob Holding is now heating up and Luton Town are now said to want 27-year-old on loan this season.

That’s according to the Evening Standard who say that Mikel Arteta has cleared him to leave the club.

Photo by Trevor Ruszkowski/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The report shares that Holding is weighing up his options before deadline day and also has interest from clubs in Spain.

Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers are also said to be monitoring the situation.

It will be interesting to see if Rob Holding would in fact consider the challenge of joining Luton on loan.

The club have a difficult task to stay in the Premier League this season and Holding would of course be a huge boost.

Luton are winless after their opening two games and will host West Ham United at Kenilworth Road this Friday.

Arsenal on the other hand will face Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

And whilst ‘outstanding’ Holding would be crucial for Luton against West Ham, he likely wouldn’t play a minute against United.

This is the dilemma Holding may be faced with.

Luton Town want Arsenal’s Holding on loan

Of course the interest isn’t said to have resulted in a bid just yet, so Holding will surely be waiting to see what options become available.

Holding is one several players that Arsenal will still look to offload before this week’s deadline.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The report names Albert Sambi Lokonga, Cedric Soares, Nuno Tavares and Nicolas Pepe as players also up for sale.

Of course Folarin Balogun is also free to leave and looks close to securing a permanent move to AS Monaco.

It was previously thought that Arsenal’s desire to offload player could be fueled by late plans for an addition.

However, with no names strongly linked in recent days it seems all the focus is on departures.

It’s going to be a busy few days for Arsenal, and it’ll be interesting to see if Luton proceed with a loan move for Holding.