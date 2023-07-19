‘Outstanding’ 27-year-old now ready to take pay-cut to leave Tottenham for Napoli; he’s a top target

Giovani Lo Celso is prepared to take a pay-cut to seal a move from Tottenham Hotspur to Napoli during the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Tuttomercatoweb, which suggests that the Serie A champions have made the Argentinian their top target for the midfield.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

There has been a question mark over the future of Giovani Lo Celso for some time. He spent the last 18 months out on loan with Villarreal.

Lo Celso prepared to take pay-cut to seal Napoli move

He did feature in Spurs’ opening pre-season game, scoring against West Ham. However, it seems that he could still leave Tottenham this summer.

Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images

And it is Napoli who are desperate to sign him. Tuttomercatoweb reports that Lo Celso is their top target for the middle of the park in this window.

And the 27-year-old is keen to make the switch to Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The report notes that he is prepared to take a pay-cut on his current salary to make the move happen.

There are still hurdles to clear. Napoli want to sign Lo Celso on loan with an option to buy. Tottenham however, would prefer to sell him outright. They would also be open to a loan deal which includes an obligation to buy.

It will be interesting to see how Lo Celso’s situation changes over the coming weeks. He made an impact against West Ham on Tuesday – with Clive Allen claiming that he had been ‘outstanding’ after coming on at the break.

The appointment of Ange Postecoglou was always going to lead to a couple of surprises. And Lo Celso has potentially staked a claim with that display in the opening pre-season game.

And clearly, Napoli have to make a better offer if they hope to get a deal across the line. So while the midfielder is seemingly ready to go, a move seems to still be some way off being agreed at this stage.