Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was left with his hands on his head after Ben White showed his supreme confidence up against Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku on Sunday.

After their all-important 1-0 win over last season’s champions on Sunday, Arsenal released their Bench Cam video showing the Spanish coach’s reaction to the game from the touchline.

Mikel Arteta has earned a reputation for being one of the most animated managers in the Premier League.

He takes every opportunity possible to talk his players through matches and isn’t afraid to let the officials know how he feels about every decision.

There are times when he’s so close to the action that he looks ready to stick a foot out and make a tackle if the opposition is on the counterattack.

Arteta isn’t afraid of showing his emotions and Ben White had him holding his breath up against Jeremy Doku on Sunday.

The £50m defender has been sensational this season, starting the campaign at centre-back before switching to the right-hand side of defence.

He didn’t have his usual partner Bukayo Saka ahead of him on this occasion, but still did a very good job alongside Gabriel Jesus.

Arteta reacts to White vs. Doku showdown

In the clip shared by Arsenal, White is running down the right wing before checking back under pressure from Doku.

Doku closes him down and with his left foot, White knocks the ball through his legs before taking a couple of touches and laying the ball off to Thomas Partey.

Arteta is on the touchline watching intently and as White pulls off the trick, he puts his hands on his head and almost covers his eyes watching his defender take such a risk.

He raises his hands in the air once White lays the ball off and Arsenal continue to put pressure on Man City in their half.

Ben White is one player that Arsenal can rely on to never look flustered and one pundit has suggested he didn’t even look like he was trying on Sunday.

Arteta has so much confidence in White right now and despite not being the flashiest player – despite bamboozling Doku on Sunday – he’s one of the first names on his team sheet.

It will be interesting to see what role he ends up playing for the rest of the season once Thomas Partey is fully fit.

The Ghanaian might return to right-back pushing White inside, but it might be difficult to drop Gabriel Magalhaes back to the bench after his performance at the weekend.

It’s a very welcome dilemma for Arteta to have right now.