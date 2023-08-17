Arsenal have suddenly been linked with a move to sign Benjamin Pavard from Bayern Munich following Jurrien Timber’s injury.

The Gunners confirmed yesterday that the Dutchman had damaged his ACL. He will be out for most of this season as a result, and Mikel Arteta may look for a replacement.

Pavard, who is set to leave German champions Bayern Munich, could be an option for Arsenal, claims Romano on X.

(Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says Benjamin Pavard could be an option for Arsenal

Jurrien Timber only joined Arsenal last month, but he has become a fan favourite already.

The Dutchman looked at home in Mikel Arteta’s side. He barely put a foot wrong in pre-season and in the Community Shield, and everyone was looking forward to seeing him in action in the Premier League.

Sadly for Timber, his debut lasted just over 45 minutes, and Arsenal are now in a very difficult position – they need to decide whether they will replace him or not.

If they do decide to dive into the market, Romano has just claimed that Benjamin Pavard of Bayern Munich could become an option.

He said: “Benjamin Pavard, one to watch as he’s prepared to leave Bayern now. Inter have Pavard on top of the list — proposal expected soon to open talks. Man United deal stalling due to Maguire situation.

“…could become option for Arsenal to replace Timber — no decision yet.

TBR View:

Pavard, like Timber, is a very versatile defender.

The Frenchman, who won the World Cup in 2018, can play at right-back and also in the heart of defence – either on the left or on the right.

He would give Arteta a number of options if Arsenal do sign him, but it was claimed just a few days ago that Manchester United were the ‘favourites’ to get him. Bayern reportedly value him at £26 million (Sky Sports’ Florian Plettenberg).

That makes this an interesting battle in the coming days.