‘There are murmurings’: Journalist has heard whispers that Liverpool are now really looking at £80m PL player

Liverpool are still on the hunt for a new midfielder, and Moises Caicedo could well be an option for the Reds.

Indeed, it was reported on Friday that Caicedo had come back onto the radar for the Merseyside club after a number of links in the winter.

According to Graeme Bailey, those reports are true as he stated on the Talking Transfers Podcast that he had indeed been told that Liverpool are looking into the Caicedo situation as they look to continue to recruit in the centre of the park.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Caicedo an option

Bailey spoke about the £80m midfielder and Liverpool.

“Romeo Lavia could end up being the most in demand player in the Premier League and we have also done a piece on Moises Caicedo. There are murmurings which I had confirmed this morning that Liverpool are looking at this situation, and wouldn’t that make all the sense in the world if Liverpool get rid of those three players. It’s no surprise to me to see them linked with Caicedo, whether they match Chelsea’s ambition and go to £100m, maybe not,” Bailey said.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Huge

This would be a massive signing if Liverpool push ahead and get this one done.

The Reds needed to add some depth to their midfield this summer, and while they’ve added two brilliant creative players so far, they need a bit more steel.

That’s where Caicedo would come in.

The South American is a tough-tackling, no nonsense, pressing machine, and he would work a charm at the base of this Liverpool midfield.

Of course, with Brighton wanting huge money for the player, a transfer is difficult, but, as ever, you can never say never in football.