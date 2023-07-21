‘One to watch’: Arsenal could make move to sign ‘incredible’ forward player – journalist

Arsenal have been busying along this summer in the transfer window and have already confirmed some major transfer deals.

The likes of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber have all been signed for big money. Adding to that, the Gunners have also tied down a number of key players to new contracts.

Of course, we are still not even at the end of the July and there’s likely going to be even more business done between now and the end of the window.

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, the Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a player Arsenal fans should be keeping an eye on.

Answering questions from fans on Twitter last night, Jacobs was asked which winger the Gunners might swoop for. And in a quick response, Jacobs suggested that Kudus is the player of most interest to Arsenal right now.

Of course, the interest in Kudus is not brand new, given reports this week claimed he was indeed a player the Gunners could move for.

However, Jacobs confirming such a rumour gives this one even more legs. Kudus has starred for Ajax and Ghana and has previously been looked at by Manchester United. Indeed, it’s claimed Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the ‘incredible‘ forward.

Perfect for Arsenal

There’s a lot of positives in Arsenal signing a player like Mo Kudus. He is a versatile attacking player who can play across multiple positions with equal effectiveness.

Kudus has shown with Ajax and Ghana that he has enough about him to make that next step. And Arsenal would indeed be a big next step.

Playing second fiddle to Bukayo Saka might not be ideal for Kudus. But this is an Arsenal side on the up, and the Ghanaian might see it as an opportunity too good to turn down.