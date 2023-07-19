Arsenal now want to sign a £40m player who’s supposedly even better than Jurrien Timber

Arsenal have already made a huge splash in this summer transfer window, and they’re not done yet.

Indeed, while the north London club have already spent around £200m on the additions of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, they are still in the market for more signings.

A number of other players have been linked, but perhaps the most intriguing of all is Mohammed Kudus.

According to The Mail, Arsenal are now eyeing a move for the Ajax star.

Photo by MAURICE VAN STEEN/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

Apparently, Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are big fans of the £40m man and his versatility.

If you’re looking for a versatile player, Kudus is the man for you.

Capable of playing across the frontline and in midfield, Kudus is a true Swiss army knife of a footballer.

Arsenal have prioritised these types of players in recent times, they’ve brought in the likes of Kai Havertz and Oleksandr ZInchenko over the past 12 months – two players who can play, basically, anywhere.

Interestingly, this further highlights Arsenal’s focus on the Eredivisie market.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

We saw last summer after a failed bid for Lisandro Martinez that the Gunners had half an eye on the Netherlands, and the addition of Timber already this summer further shows that they are fishing in that particular pond.

Kudus was actually labelled as Ajax’s best player by Marco van Basten last season at a time when he was teammates with Timber, so if he can carry that form across to north London, Arsenal may be trailing a player who is even better than Timber.

Of course, how both players adapt to England is the true test of their abilities, but it certainly won’t hurt either player if they are reunited at Arsenal and able to settle into life in London together.