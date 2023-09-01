‘One source’: Sky Sports shares what they’re now hearing about Mo Salah leaving Liverpool

Liverpool are facing a massive fight to keep hold of Mo Salah as interest from Saudi Arabia ramps up ahead of the deadline.

Salah is the subject of a huge £150m bid from the Middle East. That bid has been rejected for now but another is expected to come soon, pushing close to £175m.

Liverpool do not want to sell but it could get harder and harder to say no if the money keeps on filing in.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

And according to Sky Sports, figures in Saudi Arabia are actually getting some encouragement in their bids, hence their insistence on making the deal happen.

“Al Ittihad will not give up on signing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah. The Saudi Arabian side have not ruled out going back in with an improved offer after seeing a bid worth £150m rejected by Liverpool,” Sky Sports claim.

“One source has told Sky Sports News the Saudi club are getting encouragement in “certain quarters” that a deal can still be done. However, Liverpool’s stance is firm. The player is not for sale and they have no intention of selling.”

Salah has not outright come out and said he wants to go as yet but he is believed to be open to moving.

He is expected to be offered wages over £1m-a-week and would be the main poster boy of Saudi Arabian football, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.