‘One of the highest-rated midfielders’ around is keen on Tottenham move

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with Barcelona’s Franck Kessie in recent months.

Back in January, La Repubblica reported that the Ivory Coast star was Antonio Conte’s top midfield target at Spurs.

Now, with Ange Postecoglou in charge at Tottenham, it looks like he has a chance to succeed where Conte failed.

Spanish outlet Sport reported earlier this week that Spurs had warned Barca they were plotting a bid for Kessie.

Now, the same publication has claimed that the interest is mutual, with the midfielders fancying a move to Tottenham.

Sport has reported that Kessie ‘prioritises continuing’ where he is or ‘going to England’ amid interest from Juventus.

Spurs have apparently ‘shown interest’ in the player, who ‘likes’ the idea of linking up with Postecoglou’s squad.

As a result, Juve is currently a ‘secondary option’ for Kessie, albeit one that is ‘not 100 percent’ off the table.

Sport’s report corroborates what Mundo Deportivo wrote earlier this week.

Namely, that Kessie would like a move to a traditional Premier League ‘big-six side’.

Our view

Speculation linking Kessie and Tottenham is intensifying, which is great news for the Spurs contingent.

The 26-year-old was deemed ‘one of the highest-rated midfielders in Serie A’ when he was at Milan.

Kessie has continued impressing at Barcelona, but they don’t seem to view him as indispensable.

Barca’s loss could well be Tottenham’s gain, and apparently he might not even cost that much.

There have been reports suggesting that Kessie has a price tag of around £30million this summer.

The 63-cap Ivorian is a world-class midfielder in the prime of his career with experience at the highest level.

Indeed, Antonio Cassano previously said he’d take Kessie in his team any day as he’s a ‘devastating‘ player.

Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks. The speculation is certainly pointing in the right direction.