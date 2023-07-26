Tottenham have ‘warned’ club of potential bid for their ‘devastating’ £30m player

The latest reports suggest that Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to make a bid for Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie this summer.

According to publication Sport, Tottenham are looking to improve their midfield and this has led them to turn their attention towards Kessie.

The North London side have apparently already ‘warned’ Barcelona that they could join the race for the player and that they could make a bid next week for him.

The issue for Spurs for now is the fact that they do need to raise some funds. The report goes on to say that Spurs will only make this bid next week if they sell Harry Kane.

Tottenham want Franck Kessie

The ‘devastating‘ player has a price tag of around £30million this summer. It will be interesting to see if multiple clubs bid for the midfielder as he is no doubt top quality.

The 26-year-old has won three trophies in his career and could become a key asset for Spurs across multiple years should they sign him.

With Spurs failing to qualify for Europe last season, they need a big rebuild this summer. This has already begun with the signings of players like James Maddison.

Despite the poor campaign last season, it feels like it is currently an exciting time to be a supporter of the club. They have a new attacking manager and some top signings.

Kessie would be a top signing, he is great defensively. With Spurs leaking the sixth-most goals in the Premier League last season, they need to improve defensively.

The only sad thing about this possible transfer is the fact that it requires club legend Harry Kane to be sold.

Even though this would be gutting for fans, it is good to see that the club would spend the money earned on top talent.