‘One of the biggest talents in Europe’ suggests he’s not keen on joining Tottenham

Reported Tottenham Hotspur target Mathys Tel has made it clear that he does not want to leave Bayern Munich this summer.

Spurs, as things stand, have an excellent attack, but that could change very, very soon. Harry Kane has been heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich, and the German giants are reportedly confident of signing him after holding talks with Daniel Levy on Monday.

Tel has been linked with a move to Tottenham as a potential replacement for Kane, but if his comments on Sky Sports Germany are to be believed, he’s going nowhere.

Tottenham target Mathys Tel says he’s staying at Bayern Munich

Tottenham could end up in big trouble if they lose Harry Kane.

The Englishman is one of the best strikers in world football. He’s an amazing player and it will be extremely hard to fill his shoes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium if he ends up leaving.

The Guardian reported last week that Tottenham are interested in signing young Mathys Tel.

The teenager, branded as ‘one of the biggest talents in Europe’ by Hasan Salihamidzic (Bundesliga.com), has a bright future ahead of him, but there was a feeling he could be up for grabs if Kane moved to Bayern and pushed him down the pecking order.

Sadly for Tottenham, unless they can strike a swap deal of sorts and convince the player to make the move, it looks like Tel has no interest in leaving Bayern this summer.

He said, as translated by Florian Plettenberg on X/Twitter: “Of course, I want to get better at FC Bayern. I always want to learn and speak and work.

“In my mind, there’s only FC Bayern. Today I’m in Munich, playing for FC Bayern. Always FC Bayern, Mia San Mia.”

TBR View:

Mathys Tel is a fine talent and would be a great addition at Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou.

The 18-year-old is the youngest goalscorer in Bayern Munich’s history, finding the net at the age of 17. He beat another extremely talented player, Jamal Musiala, to hold that record.

Bundesliga.com compare Tel to France superstar Kylian Mbappe because of his speed, dribbling and also the ability to play anywhere across the front three.

Tottenham are absolutely right to target him, but it looks unlikely they’ll be able to sign him in this window.