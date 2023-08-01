How Bayern Munich staff really feel after leaving meeting with Daniel Levy yesterday

Officials from Bayern Munich met with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy yesterday to sort out a deal for Harry Kane.

The new season is under two weeks away, but Kane’s future still remains up in the air. The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs, and he’s not keen to sign a new one.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Kane has been very public, and officials from the German club flew over to England yesterday to hold talks with Daniel Levy. The Times share the latest on the situation.

Bayern Munich are now confident of signing Harry Kane from Tottenham

The German giants have made numerous public claims about their desire to sign the Englishman, and they’ve even had bids rejected by Spurs.

Bayern are clearly very keen to sign Kane, so two of the club’s officials – CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe – flew over to London to have face-to-face talks with Daniel Levy.

Unsurprisingly, a deal wasn’t struck after just one meeting and they flew back to Germany last night, but the report claims Bayern did not go away unhappy.

It has been reported that after having talks with Levy, the Bavarians are now ‘increasingly confident’ of signing Kane.

They have apparently ‘signalled they are ready to bid up to £85 million’ for the striker to get the deal done, and the report claims progress has been made in talks.

TBR View:

It’s almost impossible to predict what Daniel Levy will do next, but Bayern being confident of signing Kane is bad news for Tottenham fans, isn’t it?

The Englishman is undoubtedly their best player. He has carried the club for years now and without him, Spurs wouldn’t be anywhere near where they are.

With less than a year left on his contract, Tottenham are in a vulnerable position. They will have to sell now to avoid losing him for nothing, and Bayern seem like the only candidates for his signature at the moment.

It will be interesting to see what will happen in the coming days, but as things stand, it looks like Kane will eventually end up at Bayern.