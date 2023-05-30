‘One of the best’: Tim Sherwood says 49-year-old manager Spurs want is absolutely brilliant











Tim Sherwood has labelled Thomas Frank as one of the best managers in the Premier League amid rumours Tottenham Hotspur want to hire him as their new manager.

The 49-year-old has been strongly linked with Spurs in recent times, and Sherwood believes that he is up there with the very best coaches in England.

Speaking on Premier League Productions, Sherwood hailed Frank after his Brentford side did the double over Manchester City, claiming that the Bees would do well to keep hold of their boss after yet another impressive season.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Sherwood a fan of Frank

The pundit gave his verdict on the Brentford boss.

“Can you do it for the manager, Thomas Frank is one of the best managers we have in the Premier League and he’s shown that he has qualities. They will do well to keep hold of him and they will keep adding to their squad, if you beat the champions twice you haven’t done bad,” Sherwood said.

Can he move up?

There’s no doubting how good Thomas Frank has been for Brentford in recent times, but there have to be huge question marks around whether or not he can move up a level and manage a team like Spurs.

Unlike some other managers who have gone from mid-table success to the big six, Frank doesn’t play the most beautiful football.

He’s very much as set-piece heavy, direct, long ball manager, and, these days top clubs aren’t looking for that kind of football.

Realistically, that type of football doesn’t win titles and trophies in this era, and that may halt his progress.

Frank has been brilliant for Brentford, but he may not be the right man for Spurs.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Show all