Luis Enrique is losing ground in the race to become the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, Dan Kilpatrick has been discussing the race to become the new manager of Spurs, and he says that there’s a feeling that Luis Enrique has now lost ground in this race.

Indeed, according to Kilpatrick, the ‘unbelievable‘ Spaniard was very well-liked by Fabio Paratici before he left the club, but now, his name is on the backburner as Spurs look for a younger manager with more fire in their belly.

Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

Enrique on the backburner

Kilpatrick shared what he knows about Spurs’ search for a new gaffer.

“You can already see how that narrative may unfold and how it could alarm the club if Nagelsmann turns them down it’s then; they didn’t get Tuchel, they didn’t get Nagelsmann and they didn’t get Poch, suddenly we’re back in the summer of 2021 where anyone they do go for would feel snubbed. I can understand the reticence of the club to not have a leading target as it were,” Kilpatrick said.

“It does feel though in the case of Enrique, who seemed to be a target as it were. It feels like he’s the one who has been linked who doesn’t fit the profile. He’s already won the treble. My understanding is that he was well-liked by Paratici, not to rule him out but he’s the one who feels like he’s on the backburner now of the names we mentioned.”

Doesn’t fit the bill

Sadly, Luis Enrique doesn’t fit the bill of what Spurs are looking for at the moment.

As Kilpatrick says, he doesn’t fit the profile. Tottenham are in for a young manager who is just making his name in the game, that’s why they’ve looked at the likes of Xabi Alonso, Vincent Kompany and Ruben Amorim. They want these young gaffers who can bring fresh ideas to the table.

Sadly, Enrique is a bit too tired and tested for Spurs at this moment in time. It’s been almost 10 years since he won his Champions League with Barcelona, and the game may well have moved on since then.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

