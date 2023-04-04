‘On fire’: Sean Dyche now raves about Michael Keane, he’s been unbelievable in training











Sean Dyche was full of praise for Everton centre-back Michael Keane after he scored a last-gasp equaliser in last night’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham.

The Everton boss worked with Keane during their time at Burnley, prior to the England international’s £30m move to Goodison Park back in 2017.

The centre-back had fallen out of favour with previous Everton boss Frank Lampard, with it reported in an interview with The Sunday Times, Keane revealed how he had played just 22 minutes of Premier League football prior to Dyche’s appointment, but the 30-year-old has now been a starter in five consecutive games.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Indeed, Keane made amends for conceding a second half penalty against Spurs at Goodison Park last night by firing home a dramatic 90th-minute equaliser from 25 yards out, and Sean Dyche states that the defender has been ‘on fire’ at Finch Farm lately.

Speaking with the official Everton website, Dyche said: “He’s been on fire in training. He’s a very good player, I know that. I worked with him for a long time [at Burnley]. He’s got talent, he can find the goal and he is a threat.

It’s a fine strike, without a shadow of a doubt.”

Keane has been inconsistent so far for Everton, but Dyche could change that

Keane has had his fair share of critics during his time at Everton, and when he lost his place in the starting XI to the on-loan Conor Coady, he may have thought his time at Goodison Park was drawing to a close, having been linked with a move away from Merseyside.

However, Sean Dyche appears to have the magic touch with the centre-back, who’s error for Harry Kane’s penalty was bookended by a superb goal-line clearance and a strike right out of the top drawer.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Indeed, Keane’s late goal earned Everton what could prove to be an invaluable point come the end of the season, as it lifted the Toffees to 15th-place in the Premier League table.

There’s still a lot of games to play, but if Dyche can continue to get the best out of his players, then Everton stand a chance of avoiding the drop.