‘You wouldn’t be shocked’: Paul Merson now predicts who he thinks will win as Everton play Tottenham











Everton will be looking to continue their mini revival on Monday night as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park, as Paul Merson predicts who will come out on top.

The former player turned pundit insists ‘you wouldn’t be shocked’ with a range of outcomes, especially as Everton are unbeaten in three Premier League games, while Tottenham’s inconsistent form resulted in the departure of Antonio Conte by mutual consent earlier this week.

Managerial duties at Spurs have fell to Conte’s former number two, Cristian Stellini, a fact that Merson believes Everton may be able to take advantage of.

Writing in his weekly predictions column on Sportskeeda, Merson opined: “The one thing I don’t get about Antonio Conte’s sacking is that his number two is in charge. I don’t understand that at all.

This is a hard game, and you’ll know if the players are behind their manager this weekend. It’s going to be a battle on Monday night – Everton will make it one. We’ll see if Tottenham are up for it.”

Everton could conquer a divided Tottenham, or face a side liberated by change

However, it is always a challenge facing a team who have recently parted ways with their coach, as a renewed impetus may be difficult to overcome. Alternatively, it could be the ideal time to face a side in a period of flux.

Consequently, it is a difficult one to call, a sentiment echoed by Merson, who continued: “This game is a punter’s nightmare. If Everton won, you wouldn’t be shocked. If Tottenham won, you wouldn’t be shocked. If this game was a draw, you definitely wouldn’t be shocked.

Tottenham can be lethal on the counter so believe it or not, I’m going to back Tottenham to win this game.”

Indeed, Merson predicts a 3-1 win for Spurs at Goodison Park, as both sides go into the game with a lot at stake.

Spurs will be looking to consolidate their 4th-place spot to guarantee Champions League football next season, while Everton need points on the board to distance themselves from the relegation zone.

Sean Dyche’s side currently sit in 15th place, though a precarious two points separates the Toffees from the bottom three.