Arsenal Transfer News: Journalist makes Ollie Watkins claim ahead of summer 2023 window











Arsenal are being linked with a host of players ahead of the summer window and Ollie Watkins is a new name emerging.

Watkins was mentioned by former Villa striker Stan Collymore this week as a player the Villans could look to cash in on. At the time, Collymore claimed he’d snap Arsenal’s hand off for around £50m, and believes the Gunners have scouted the England striker.

And adding further credence to the claims from Collymore, journalist Pete O’Rourke has told GiveMeSport that Watkins would jump at the chance of signing for the Arsenal.

“Yeah, it’s definitely something that a player is going to be interested in, especially if Arsenal are in the Champions League next season, which seems pretty certain that they will be,” O’Rourke said.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“The chance to play at a higher level, the chance to go to a side competing for trophies and titles, is what all players want to do right now. I’m sure Watkins would be excited at the project that’s going on at Arsenal.”

Watkins has returned to some form in recent weeks. He’s scored in each of the last five games for Villa in a timely reminder to England manager Gareth Southgate.

TBR’s View: Arsenal probably need better than Ollie Watkins

And that isn’t being disrespectful to the Villa striker. But more a fact that right now, Watkins isn’t dislodging anyone in that Arsenal XI.

Anyone Arsenal sign now needs to be a player who either comes into the first XI or really makes the Gunners starting block sit up and take notice.

Of course, Watkins would offer pace, power and movement to this Arsenal side. Lauded as ‘outstanding‘ by Dean Smith, Watkins is believed to be on £75k-a-week at Villa Park. A move to a top four club would almost certainly see that wage improve.

