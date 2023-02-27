Collymore thinks Aston Villa should sell if Arsenal make Watkins bid











Stan Collymore has told Caught Offside that Aston Villa should snap Arsenal’s hand off if the Gunners are willing to spend £50 million on Ollie Watkins amid links between the striker and the Gunners.

Watkins has been a consistent goalscorer during his time with the Villans. He has 33 goals in 95 Premier League games, including eight in 23 this season.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

One of his most recent goals came against Arsenal in the dramatic 4-2 victory for the Gunners. And it seems that Mikel Arteta may not have been too surprised to see the England international find the back of the net against them.

Collymore suggests Aston Villa should be ready to sell Ollie Watkins to Arsenal

The Daily Mirror previously reported that Arsenal wanted Watkins before they signed Gabriel Jesus. And it seems that Collymore thinks that Villa should cash in if the Gunners come calling again.

Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The pundit suggested that he is a decent player. However, he believes that the Villans should be only too happy to let him go if Arsenal do decide to make a fresh move.

“I’d let Ollie Watkins leave Aston Villa. He’s been linked with Arsenal quite a few times so it certainly seems they like him. I’m sure they’ve scouted him a bit too,” he told Caught Offside.

“I think Watkins is a good player, but I don’t see him as the type of 25-goal-a-season striker that Villa needs. I think he lacks a bit physically too so if Christian Purslow could negotiate a fee around £40m or £50m, I’d be snapping Arsenal’s hand off. That money should then go into buying a younger, more physical number nine who is likely to guarantee you at least 20 goals a season.”

Gunners need further reinforcements up front, but Aston Villa man may not be the answer

It would be no surprise to see Arsenal sign another attacker this summer. The Gunners look to be on course to secure a return to the Champions League next season. And with that, they will need further depth.

Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have done well this term. And Leandro Trossard has recently been added to the mix. However, the trio have not been hugely prolific this season. And Jesus has been out for some time with injury.

Admittedly, Watkins does not feel like the most exciting option. Arsenal should now be looking at some of the best players in world football after their ascent back to the summit.

But he does have a decent record in England. So if both sides end up being keen on a deal, perhaps there will be an opportunity for a fee to be agreed.