Ollie Watkins now shares what really shocked him about Aston Villa’s win over West Ham 

Ollie Watkins has admitted he was surprised that Aston Villa managed to put four goals past West Ham United yesterday.

Watkins spoke to Match of the Day 2 after Aston Villa‘s convincing 4-1 win over David Moyes’ side.

Villa continued their brilliant run of form at home thanks to a Douglas Luiz brace, as well goals from Watkins and Leon Bailey.

The win moved Villa up to fifth place and it’s fair to say that Unai Emery’s side are flying at the moment.

West Ham had boasted a decent record away from home this season but like many other teams, they were comfortably swept aside at Villa Park.

And Watkins admitted he was shocked that Villa managed to score four against the Hammers yesterday.

Watkins on what surprised him about Villa’s win over West Ham

Speaking to Match of the Day 2, Watkins reflected on a brilliant performance at Villa Park.

“Yeah it was [a fantastic performance],” he said. “I think to come away with four goals against a top team, West Ham are doing really well.

“We weren’t nervous going into the game but we knew they had a threat and we knew it wasn’t going to be easy, so it was quite surprising we scored another four goals past them.”

Just two points separated Villa and West Ham heading into yesterday’s game and many were expecting it to be a close contest.

Indeed, even Gabriel Agbonlahor thought the game would end in a draw. But Villa continue to surprise this season and they look like the real deal under Emery at the moment.

The Villains have recovered from the opening-day defeat at Newcastle superbly and they now face a favourable run of fixtures.

Of course, they will have the added fixtures of the Europa League to navigate between. But Emery has shown he’s the perfect manager to guide Villa through a busy season.