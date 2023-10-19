Gabriel Agbonlahor now shares his prediction for the Aston Villa vs West Ham clash

Gabriel Agbonlahor has admitted he thinks West Ham United will pick up a point away at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Agbonlahor has been speaking on talkSPORT this morning and admitted David Moyes’ men are ‘dangerous’ opponents for his former side Aston Villa.

Unai Emery’s men have enjoyed a brilliant start to the season as they currently make up the top five behind Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal and Spurs.

West Ham sit just two points behind the Villains in seventh place and it’s expected to be an intriguing matchup at Villa Park.

And ahead of Sunday’s clash in the Midlands, Agbonlahor says he can see the game ending in a draw.

Agbonlahor shares Villa vs West Ham prediction

Speaking to talkSPORT on Thursday morning, Agbonlahor revealed he’ll be attending the game at Villa Park and he thinks West Ham will come away with a point.

“I’m looking forward to it,” the former Villa star said. “It’s one of those games where I could see a draw, maybe.

“I’m going to watch my beloved Villa play against West Ham. It’ll be an entertaining match, end to end, but West Ham are dangerous.”

West Ham have picked up some brilliant results so far this season. The Hammers have already beaten Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton away from home and Villa will be fully aware of the danger Moyes’ side pose on the counter.

Yet, the Villains have been exceptional at Villa Park under Emery and boast a perfect record at their own stadium this season.

The Hammers will pose a huge threat with Jarrod Bowen in brilliant form so far this season but it’s hard to see past Villa at the moment.

We think Emery’s men will continue their brilliant form with a 3-1 over the Hammers, with Ollie Watkins getting on the scoresheet after impressing for England last week.