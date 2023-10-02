Oleksandr Zinchenko was spotted consoling Arsenal teammate Emile Smith Rowe at full-time yesterday against Bournemouth.

Pictures shared on social media show the pair together after a dominant 4-0 win on the south coast yesterday.

Mikel Arteta would have been very pleased with how his side dispatched strugglers Bournemouth yesterday.

He once again chose a strong side as Arsenal looked to continue their unbeaten run to the season.

Bournemouth only managed to test David Raya in goal once as the Gunners raced into a two-goal lead before the break.

Bukayo Saka tapped in before Martin Odegaard converted the first penalty of the match.

Kai Havertz delivered from 12 yards to score his first Arsenal goal after the break before Ben White found the back of the net in added time.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta saw yesterday as a fitting opportunity to give some of his fringe players some much-needed minutes in the second half.

Emile Smith Rowe was brought off the bench but needed a consoling arm from Oleksandr Zinchenko at full-time after his 10-minute cameo.

He may well have been rueing a couple of missed opportunities to add his name to the score sheet.

Zinchenko consoles Smith Rowe at full-time

When the final whistle goes, Smith Rowe can be seen lifting his shirt over his face before the Ukrainian defender comes over to put his arm around him.

After replacing Havertz in the final moments, the England international will feel he should have found the back of the net.

Gabriel Jesus stole the ball off Illya Zabarnyi before playing it into the path of Reiss Nelson.

The winger poked the ball through to Smith Rowe but Neto saved his effort.

The goalkeeper matched up to the 23-year-old in the final seconds as well, who blasted his shot instead of playing it but directed his effort straight at the Brazilian.

Zinchenko was on hand moments later to talk to Smith Rowe at full-time but he’ll want to forget those late chances.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

He should have been off the mark for the season in the league but instead of left rueing those opportunities.

Smith Rowe notched up 100 Arsenal appearances against Brentford on Wednesday and will hope his role in the squad increases in the next few weeks.

He may need to work on his fitness though as one pundit suggested he looked knackered in midweek.