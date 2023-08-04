Oleksandr Zinchenko says Arsenal have made a truly ‘incredible’ signing

Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko has raved about new Gunners signing Jurrien Timber.

Mikel Arteta and Edu signed the talented Dutchman from Ajax last month. He has looked really, really good in pre-season so far, and Gunners fans can’t wait to see more of him.

Zinchenko, who knows a thing or two about being an elite full-back, heaped praise on Timber in an interview with Arsenal’s official programme this week.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Oleksandr Zinchenko says Jurrien Timber is an incredible signing for Arsenal

Arsenal secured Jurrien Timber‘s services after sealing an initial £34 million deal with Ajax last month (Sky Sports).

The Gunners were desperate to add more depth in their defence after injuries to William Saliba and Takheiro Tomiyasu cost them the Premier League title last season.

Timber is a hugely versatile player. He can play anywhere across the backline and also in midfield if required, and his style of play has led to many viewing him as Arsenal’s new Oleksandr Zinchenko.

The Ukrainian has now admitted that they’re similar players.

He said, as quoted by The Metro: “Maybe he is [similar], but maybe better than me. I’m sure he is 100 per cent going to show us what he can do, and will really help us.

“I do know about him because I watched him and followed the way he played at Ajax. Also, I played against him for the national team so I know about him as a player, what amazing qualities he has, and now I know him off the pitch.

“He’s a great guy, another incredible signing for Arsenal who will help us a lot.”

Photo by Tom West/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TBR View:

Timber really is a phenomenal signing for Arsenal.

The Dutchman has played for the Gunners in pre-season and he has been sensational. He was brilliant on his debut at right-back, and his performances on the opposite side have been just as good, if not better.

Zinchenko is still not fully fit at the moment. Mikel Arteta revealed yesterday that the Ukrainian is close to returning and should begin training with the squad soon.

That suggests that the Community Shield game against Manchester City this weekend may come a bit too early for Zinchenko, which means Timber will be in line to start again. It will be interesting to see how he fares.