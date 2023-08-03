Mikel Arteta says 26-year-old Arsenal player is almost back from injury now

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has shared the latest on Oleksandr Zinchenko’s injury after the Ukrainian missed the game against Monaco yesterday.

The Gunners hosted the Ligue 1 giants in the Emirates Cup and managed to beat them on penalties. It was a hard game for Arteta’s men, but they came out on top in the end.

Zinchenko, once again, was unavailable for the fixture, but Arteta shared some good news for Arsenal fans while speaking to The Athletic yesterday.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko will be back from injury soon

Arsenal signed Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City last year, and the Ukrainian quickly became one of the most important players at the club.

The 26-year-old’s inverted left-back role made the Gunners a really dangerous side, and he was one of the biggest reasons why they were on top of the league table for such a long time last season.

Zinchenko, sadly, has struggled with injuries at Arsenal. He missed 17 games in all competitions last season and hasn’t been available since the middle of May.

Arteta was asked about him after the game yesterday and the Arsenal boss confirmed he should be back in training very, very soon.

“He’s close,” Arteta said.

“I think he’s going to start training with the team and hopefully, we will have him back very soon.”

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

TBR View:

Jurrien Timber played at left-back for Arsenal yesterday and he was absolutely fantastic.

The Dutchman, who joined the Gunners from Ajax last month, has looked incredible so far, and he is more than capable of filling in for Zinchenko until he’s back.

However, the sooner Arsenal have the Ukrainian back, the better it is for them as they aim to mount another serious title challenge this season.

The Community Shield clash against Manchester City may come a bit too soon for Zinchenko. It will be interesting to see if he can be back for the season opener against Nottingham Forest.