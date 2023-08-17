Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on reported target Elye Wahi as German side Eintracht Frankfurt make an official bid for the striker.

That’s according to journalist Florian Plettenberg who shared the update on X.

Photo by SAMEER AL-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images

Plettenberg said that Frankfurt submitted an official offer for Wahi two days ago and have reached a verbal agreement for the Tottenham target.

The journalist also said that Wahi’s signing is not linked to a departure of current Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Which is significant given Spurs have already been credited with interest in Kolo Muani in the past.

Plettenberg said: “Understand that Eintracht Frankfurt has submitted an official offer for Elye Wahi two days ago.

“As there is a verbal agreement now. Written offer of more than €15m. Coach Toppmoller wants him.

“As also via Erik Ole Peters: Wahi is intended to be signed regardless of Kolo Muani’s future.”

And whilst Wahi isn’t thought to be one of Tottenham’s key targets right now, they are unlikely to be pleased by Frankfurt’s pressing pursuit.

Eintracht Frankfurt have verbally agreed a deal for Tottenham target Wahi

It’s no secret that Spurs are looking to add competition at striker before the window closes, and one less option on the market doesn’t help.

Wahi has a growing reputation in France at his club Montpellier and is often praised for being ‘very fast’.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The striker undoubtedly has a lot of characteristics that would contrast well with Richarlison if the two were to compete at Spurs.

But with Frankfurt making there concerted move, Tottenham may have to cross Wahi off of their list of targets.

A Spurs move for Gift Orban also seems to be stalling and there are reports of a difference in valuation.

There’s still time for Tottenham to work with before the window closes, but they will want their new man in place as soon as possible.

And if they do end up missing out on Wahi, they have one less option in the closing weeks.