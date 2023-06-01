‘Offered him more’: Tottenham actually offered ‘amazing’ manager a payrise to come to Spurs – journalist











Arne Slot was actually offered a payrise to come and take the Tottenham job according to Graeme Bailey.

The journalist was speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast about Spurs’ search for a new manager and he says that Slot’s situation was nothing short of a mess for the north London club.

Indeed, Bailey said that Spurs’ failure on the manager front has been truly staggering, questioning their inability to hire the Feyenoord manager, highlighting the fact that they did actually offer Slot a payrise to come to north London.

Slot was offered more money

Bailey shared what he knows about the ‘amazing‘ manager.

“It is really, it’s staggering, we’re over 60 days now since Conte left, two interim managers in between, the Arne Slot thing was an absolute mess, for Tottenham not to be able to land the Feyenoord coach, no disrespect to Feyenoord but this is Tottenham, they offered him more money, this is a strange one,” Bailey said.

Didn’t want it

Everything was there for Slot to take over at Spurs. More money, a more competitive league, bigger budgets ad better players, but, for some reason, he didn’t want the job.

With all those factors in place, Slot still didn’t want to manage Spurs, and that just goes to show the view of Tottenham within the managerial community.

Managers know that it’s a poisoned chalice. The owner doesn’t have enough ambition, the club have been going backwards for years and their star player could be about to leave, it’s an almost impossible task that will undoubtedly damage your reputation.

Slot may well look back on his decision to reject Tottenham as a smart one, even if his accountant won’t thank him for it.

