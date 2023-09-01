‘Off the table’: Everton have missed out on yet another signing on deadline day

Everton’s transfer window has been an utterly miserable one in the main and that threatens to continue right to the deadline.

The Toffees did manage to sign Beto last week but the squad still looks notably weaker than Sean Dyche will have wanted when the summer started.

And according to reports tonight, it looks like a deal to sign West Ham’s Maxwell Cornet won’t be happening either.

Everton to miss out on signing Maxwell Cornet

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Everton would now need a minor miracle to sign Cornet before the deadline.

Taking to his social media account on X, Taylor has pointed out how Cornet is sat among the subs as West Ham take on Luton Town tonight. That being said, Taylor jokingly says that unless an aircraft lands on the pitch, there’s no chance Cornet moves to Everton.

Cornet has failed to really take the form he showed at Burnley into West Ham since sealing an £17.5m move to the club.

For Everton, though, this is yet another kick in the teeth in what has been a dismal window.

Alex Iwobi has also joined Fulham today in a big money move and the club also failed to get a deal oveer the line for Che Adams in the end.

Everton take on Sheffield United tomorrow in a crucial game at Bramall Lane that already has a big game feel about it.