Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfield star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest.

The Dane has been at Spurs for over three years now, but he has fallen down the pecking order for the first time in his Tottenham career this season. Ange Postecoglou doesn’t see him as a starter, and that has opened the door for a move.

Manchester United are keen, and Tottenham have sent them a message.

Fabrizio Romano shares the ‘message’ Tottenham have sent Manchester United about Hojbjerg

Tottenham signed Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton for a fee of £15 million back in the summer of 2020, when Jose Mourinho was still at the helm (Sky Sports).

The Dane became an instant hit at Spurs, playing every single minute of every game in the Premier League that season. He missed just two in the following campaign and four last campaign, which is an extraordinary record.

Now, however, Hojbjerg doesn’t seem to be in Ange Postecoglou’s plans at Spurs, and there is a big chance he could leave the club before the window shuts on Friday.

Manchester United are said to be keen, but Romano says Tottenham have made it clear to Erik ten Hag’s side that if they don’t table an important offer, there will be no deal.

He said on The Daily Briefing: “On United, I want to clarify that it’s true that Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is an option for Man United, but Tottenham want an important fee for the player.

“The message from Tottenham is clear – important proposal or nothing.”

TBR View:

This deal looks extremely unlikely now.

Hojbjerg, in our opinion, would be a great signing for Manchester United. He’s still only 28, has tons of experience in the Premier League and has worked with Erik ten Hag before as well.

He would be a solid addition, but we just can’t see United paying a big fee to sign him in the next two days, especially when the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat are available.

It will be interesting to see what will happen, but we think Hojbjerg will stay at Spurs this summer.