'Now rock the Premier': Teammate lauds 20-year-old Tottenham loanee on Instagram ahead of departure











Udinese goalkeeper Marco Silvestri has told Destiny Udogie to go and rock the Premier League after the Tottenham Hotspur loanee bid farewell to the Serie A side on Monday.

Destiny Udogie took to Instagram following the conclusion of his loan spell with I Bianconeri. Understandably, it was an emotional post from the 20-year-old who has spent the last two years with the club.

Photo by Donato Fasano/Getty Images

He certainly had a decent campaign, scoring three goals and contributing four assists in the top-flight. But it is going to be fascinating to see how he fares at Tottenham.

Silvestri messages Udogie ahead of return to Tottenham

The Italy under-21 international signed for Spurs while both Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici were in key roles at the club. Less than 12 months later however, both men have moved on. And it seems that Ange Postecoglou is about to become the new Tottenham manager.

Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images

The good news is that Postecoglou likes his team to play high-octane football. And Udogie looks to have the attributes to fit into that style with his remarkable stamina.

He has spent the season getting up and down the line for Udinese. Admittedly, he is not the finished article just yet. So it may be a little while before he is playing regularly in the Premier League.

However, it seems that Udogie is being backed for success in England. His teammate Marco Silvestri – who previously had his own spell in the country with Leeds United – played with the youngster at Hellas Verona, as well as Udinese.

And he responded to Udogie’s Instagram post with an encouraging message…

Cr. @udogiethree – © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

The left wing-back role was a problem for Tottenham this past year. Ryan Sessegnon did not really kick on. Meanwhile, Ivan Perisic was an underwhelming signing in some ways.

The entire team arguably needs an injection of excitement. And Udogie may be one of the players who can bring that in the years to come.