Nottingham Forest could yet lose out on Felipe to Bayer Leverkusen











Nottingham Forest are trying to get a deal for Atletico Madrid defender Felipe over the line, but are facing hefty competition from Bayer Leverkusen.

Forest had been hoping to sign Felipe and along with Jonjo Shelvey, make it a fine weekend of window ending business in Nottingham.

However, despite appearing close to landing Felipe yesterday, all is not completely done. According to Sky Sports, different sources are suggesting different things.

Photo by Alejandro Rios/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Sky reports how some claim Forest are indeed frontrunners for Felipe. However, it’s also claimed that Leverkusen are in the driving seat and are close to striking a deal for the 33-year-old.

Forest have once again been active and if they sign Felipe and Shelvey, it will take their new signing count to 26 since winning promotion.

A number of players could depart before the window closes to make room. Lewis O’Brien is one expected to move on, while Harry Toffolo is also off out on loan.

Felipe, 33, has bags of experience at the top level with Atletico. Along with Renan Lodl, it would be the second time Forest have raided the La Liga giants.

TBR’s View: