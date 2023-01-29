Nottingham Forest in advanced talks to sign Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey











Nottingham Forest are close to making signing number 25 since being promoted with the capture of Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle United.

Newcastle signed Shelvey for £12m back in 2016 and he is currently one of the longest serving players on the books.

However, he has been injured this season and while he’s closing in on a return, competition at St James’ Park is now bigger than ever for a starting berth.

The Telegraph is reporting this evening that Forest are now close to signing Shelvey. The midfielder is open to the move and would make it a quarter of a century in new players since Forest went up.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Steve Cooper has been heavily backed and the pressure is now on to ensure Forest stay up. Cooper has weathered the early PL storm to turn things around recently. The addition of Shelvey will aide squad’s push as well, given his experience at PL level.

Forest are also thought to be close to signing Felipe from Athletico Madrid. The likes of Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo are expected to depart.

TBR’s View: Forest must stay up now after huge backing

Steve Cooper cannot ask for anything else. He has been given player after player and the signing of Shelvey is yet another big signing for the Reds.

Shelvey will bring a wealth of experience and quality to the midfield area. He has been outstanding for Newcastle over the years and he’ll be more than welcome at Forest.

The pressure now comes with staying up. Forest simply cannot afford to drop into the Championship after spending so much money.