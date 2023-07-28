Nottingham Forest now making push to sign ‘very intelligent’ international defender

Nottingham Forest are now competing with West Ham United in the race to sign exciting French full-back, Adrien Truffert.

Truffert is emerging as one of the best up and coming left-backs in France. Having already made his debut for France under Didier Deschamps last year, the Rennes star has a bright future ahead of him.

And according to RMC Sport, Nottingham Forest are now emerging as contenders to sign Truffert.

RMC claims that Forest have joined West Ham in the chase to land Truffert, while Spanish side Real Sociedad are also keen on signing the 21-year-old.

Nottingham Forest and West Ham want Adrien Truffert

Forest are once again trying to be busy this summer. After an exlosive window last summer that carried into January as well, Steve Cooper is looking for even more new recruits.

Truffert, it seems, fits the bill of athletic and attack minded full-backs. With Forest having lost Renan Lodl to Marseille, there is a gap in the squad at the moment.

Described by French coach Julien Stephan as being a ‘very intelligent’ prospect, Truffert was a near ever-present for Rennes last season in Ligue 1.

“He has huge potential and a very good left foot. He is very intelligent, has the right mentality and the versatility to play in different positions. He has all the qualities needed to keep progressing and to break through in the near future,” Stephan said of Truffert.

Rennes are believed to value Truffert at around the £15m mark.

One for the future for Forest and West Ham

France have a nice habit of producing top players and Adrien Truffert looks like being yet another one coming off the conveyor belt.

Truffert making his debut for France already is a sign of the talent he is and with Forest being so active in recent times, it’s not hard to see why they’re in the mix here.

Forest need to try and kick on this year. And landing a player like Truffert will only propel them towards that goal of climbing the table further next season.