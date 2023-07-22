West Ham have identified £13m 21 year-old as a ‘potential’ replacement for £50k-a-week ace

Recent news from journalist Jacob Steinberg has claimed that West Ham have an interest in signing defender Adrien Truffert.

West Ham have already lost Declan Rice to Arsenal, and recent reports have suggested that Aaron Cresswell could be leaving. Now, it looks like the club are looking for possible replacements.

Football Reporter for The Guardian Jacob Steinberg tweeted: “Wolves yet to agree a fee with West Ham for Aaron Cresswell – doubts over whether they have the funds to buy the left-back. West Ham looking at Chelsea’s Ian Maatsen and Rennes defender Adrien Truffert as potential replacements.”

The Rennes left-back is only 21 years-old but is already very highly-rated. He has also made his senior debut for France.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

West Ham interested in Truffert

The Frenchman is a top player in Ligue 1 and has already made 113 appearances for Rennes. In these appearances, he has scored four goals and picked up 14 assists. He has a reported price tag of £13million.

It is so important to have an attacking full-back in the Premier League. It looks like Truffert fits this profile. It is perhaps time for West Ham to sell Cresswell.

The £50k-a-week player has been a top player for the club and has made 331 appearances for West Ham, scoring 10 goals and picking up 37 assists along the way.

He is now 33 years-old and we have seen him slowly not be as key as he used to be as he only started 24 Premier League games last season.

Photo by Flaviu Buboi/NurPhoto via Getty Images

With West Ham battling in the Europa League next season, they need to make sure the quality of their squad doesn’t reduce when they have to rotate.

Cresswell is sadly coming to the end of his career and his quality may be less than what it used to be. If they could sell him and sign a young star like Truffert then it would be a good bit of business for the club.