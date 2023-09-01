Nottingham Forest now eyeing last-ditch move for ‘world-class’ 28-year-old AC Milan star

Nottingham Forest are one of the Premier League sides interested in signing Divock Origi from AC Milan in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from Sky Sports, which claims that Burnley and Fulham are also in the running to land the 28-year-old before the deadline.

Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan via Getty Images

Divock Origi could well get the chance to leave San Siro today after just one year in Milan. The Belgian has not had the best time, scoring just two goals in 36 games in all competitions.

Nottingham Forest considering Origi move

He only left Liverpool last year. But he could soon get the opportunity to return to the Premier League. Sky Sports reports that Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Burnley all want to sign a striker today, and Origi in on their radar.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Forest, of course, could lose one attacker on the final day of the window. Brennan Johnson has been heavily linked with a move to Tottenham before the deadline.

Origi would potentially help soften the blow if the Wales International did leave. But it is probably fair to say that he is someone who has never quite realised his ‘world-class‘ potential.

He did however, have a knack of scoring some incredibly famous goals for Liverpool. So a move to the City Ground could prove to be inspired if he can come up with some key strikes for Steve Cooper’s men – if they do now make a move.