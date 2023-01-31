Nottingham Forest keen on signing £5m Ola Brynhildsen











Nottingham Forest continue to press on with their spending and could now make a late deadline day move to sign Ola Brynhildsen.

According to The Sun’s transfer tracker, the Norwegian international could be available for around £5m and Forest are said to be considering pulling the trigger on doing a deal for the young forward.

Brynhildsen, 23, is currently playing his football with Molde. He has already made his debut for Norway at full international level too, meaning he’s more than accustomed to the pressures of playing alongside someone like Erling Haaland.

Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Forest have frantically been trying to get business done in the last few days. They are close to signing Jonjo Shelvey and are desperately looking for a new goalkeeper.

The Reds have brought in more than 25 players since going up. They have already had Felipe arrive at the City Ground for a medical today as well.

TBR’s View: Forest just keep on going

It’s hard to really say whether or not Brynhildsen would be a good signing right now. He’s a relatively inexperienced forward with just experience in the Norwegian league to draw on.

However, Forest have shown they have a wide network of scouts. And at £5m, they might fancy bringing in another forward at this stage and for that price is worth while.

Brynhildsen is obviously a talent and he has five in eleven this season. If he’s good enough for a talented Norway side, then Forest might just get themselves a bargain.