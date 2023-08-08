Leeds United now want to sign £7m striker who says he doesn’t like their fans

Leeds are looking to strengthen their attack and this has led them to have an interest in a Premier League striker this summer transfer window.

The Championship season has started and Leeds managed to equalise in the last-minute to salvage a draw in their first game. They struggled to create lots of clear-cut chances and a reason for this is probably due to the fact that multiple key attacking players are injured.

Now, reports from FootballTransfers have suggested that Leeds wants Michail Antonio. Apparently, the Premier League forward is keen to leave his current club West Ham.

The report goes on to say that Leeds are one of the clubs keen to add the experienced striker to their squad. They haven’t made a bid yet but have a strong interest.

Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images

Leeds interested in signing Michail Antonio

With Patrick Bamford, Jack Harrison and Georginio Rutter all injured, it is no shock to see Leeds want to sign an attacker.

Antonio is 33 years-old but he would still be a great addition for the Championship side. He has an abundance of great experience and has been a talisman for West Ham over the years.

The striker signed for West Ham for £7 million. He has managed 61 goals in 228 appearances for his current club. He is also very versatile and can play on either wing.

He only managed 5 Premier League goals last season but dropping down a division would benefit him massively and he could show his quality.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

In the past, Antonio has voiced a strong negative opinion about Leeds supporters. In fact, he went on to say he didn’t like the Leeds fan base.

Speaking on The Footballer’s Football Podcast, he said: “The worst fans I’ve played in front of. I don’t like them to be fair. Millwall or Leeds fans. Those two, they are just… I don’t mind hecklers but they are over the top for me.”

Despite his quality, if he were to sign, then it may not go down fantastically with the fan base. Leeds do need attacking reinforcements sooner rather than later. If they do not strengthen then they may struggle to get promoted.