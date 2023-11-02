‘Nothing’: Gabriel Agbonlahor says Arsenal have a player who literally doesn’t offer anything

Arsenal were battered by West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening, and, as you can imagine, some of the Gunners’ players came in for plenty of criticism after the game.

As ever, Kai Havertz was one of the main scapegoats after the game, and speaking on talkSPORT (2/11/23 7:56AM), Gabriel Agbonlahor has ripped into the £65m man.

Agbonlahor was, understandably, far from impressed by the German’s performance against West Ham, and he made a wider point about Havertz’s contribution at Arsenal this season.

The pundit stated that you’re never going to get anything from Havertz in this Arsenal team, claiming that the former Chelsea man offers literally nothing to this side.

Havertz offers nothing

Agbonlahor shared his verdict on the 24-year-old.

“Some of these players have had a chance last night, Ramsdale the third goal, I don’t know what he’s doing with that, wasn’t a great save,” Agbonlahor said.

“Havertz, what are you going to get every game from Havertz, you’re going to get nothing. Vieira wasn’t great, Nelson done OK, Trossard wasn’t great.“Some of these players haven’t taken their chance.”

What does he offer?

We wish we could offer some sort of defence for Havertz, but it’s really hard to disagree with Agbonlahor here.

The German isn’t offering anything to this side. He’s not creating, he’s not scoring, he’s not occupying defenders and he’s not creating space.

Simply put, we have no idea what Havertz is meant to be doing in this side.

What position is he playing? What has he been told to do by his manager? These are questions that should be easy to answer for any top player playing for a top club under a top manager, but it’s almost impossible to give concrete answers to any of these for Havertz.

Havertz needs to start offering more for the Gunners, because, so far, he’s looking like a complete and utter waste of money.