24-year-old Arsenal player named one of the worst signings of the season

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has been named one of the worst signings of the season after the opening eight games of the Premier League season.

A report from the Daily Mail has shared its ratings for some of the highest-profile additions in England’s top flight this summer.

It was one of the most chaotic and expensive transfer windows in recent memory.

Chelsea went on another huge spending spree, hoovering up some of the best young talent in world football.

Jurgen Klopp set about completely revolutionising Liverpool’s midfield, while Man United invested in a new goalkeeper and centre-forward.

In North London, new Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou appears to have made some very astute signings as they look like a club transformed after losing Harry Kane.

However, the business Edu and Mikel Arteta did at Arsenal makes a lot of sense on paper and they acted quickly in the transfer market to avoid a deadline day rush to sign players.

Declan Rice is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders in the league, while Jurrien Timber showed promise before an unfortunate injury.

David Raya has also usurped Aaron Ramsdale in goal, but there are still question marks over German international Kai Havertz.

Havertz has now been named one of the poorest signings of the summer so far as he struggles to find his role in the Arsenal team.

Arteta won’t care one bit about that though after he set up Gabriel Martinelli for a vitally important goal at the weekend.

Arsenal star Havertz named one of the worst signings of the season

A report from the Daily Mail has awarded Havertz a 3/0 so far and said his arrival was ‘somewhat of a surprise’.

They believe he’s ‘struggled’ to assert himself in front of goal having scored just once in the league from the penalty spot.

In my opinion, it’s way too early to be suggesting that Havertz is one of the poorer signings made by a Premier League side this season, especially given how much he’s been involved in another strong start for Arsenal.

His role is less defined than Granit Xhaka’s last season and he may well end up playing even further up the pitch in future.

Havertz has some very impressive attributes such as his heading, close control and work rate.

Finding a way to get the best out of the 24-year-old is now the challenge for Mikel Arteta going forward.