‘Not just Arsenal’: £17m defender has other options besides The Emirates

Arsenal are interested in signing Galatasaray defender Sacha Boey ahead of the new Premier League season but won’t face an easy task in doing so.

Boey has emerged as a target for the Gunners and is seen as an up and coming defender who Mikel Arteta can get to work with and improve.

However, while Arsenal are frontrunners and are even thought to have put a bid in, it seems other PL sides are keen too.

Arsenal face competition for Sacha Boey

Writing in his regular column for CaughtOffside, French football expert Jonathan Johnson was speaking about a number of Arsenal transfer stories.

One of which was Boey. The defender has had a good season in Turkey.

And according to Johnson, a number of clubs – not just Arsenal – are keeping a track on his progress.

“My understanding is Boey is interesting a number of clubs in the Premier League and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him make a move like that at some point sooner rather than later. We’ve seen his attacking qualities from full-back, and he puts in a shift defensively too, so it’s easy to see why that kind of profile is appealing to some top sides,” Johnson said.

“In terms of Arsenal, I’m perhaps not 100% convinced he’s ready for a move like that just yet, but he has been an unexpected success since leaving France for Turkey – the Premier League is obviously a level up from that, though it’s still not an easy environment to thrive in, but he’s done really well there and he’s definitely being looked at by a number of English clubs, not just Arsenal.”

One to weigh up

Arsenal, as we know, have other priorities in this market. They need midfielders above all else. From there, a new winger or forward wouldn’t go amiss either.

However, there has been talk of a new full-back option coming in as well. Boey fits the bill in terms of position, but as Johnson hints at, he might not be quite ready for the PL just yet.

But this is certainly one for Arsenal to consider. A young player who doesn’t cost the world could be ideal. And with defensive injuries costing them at times last term, there is room for a player like Boey to join the squad.