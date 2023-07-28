Kylian Mbappe has been the name making all the headlines in recent weeks.

The French attacker is reportedly looking for a way out of PSG this summer, and as you can imagine, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive recently.

Indeed, some really bizarre stories have emerged off the back of this Mbappe news, including links with Tottenham on a one-year loan deal.

Mbappe has been linked to Spurs, and while some may have had their ears pricked by this story, it seemed unlikely from the off.

According to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, these Mbappe rumours should be completely ignored, claiming that there is no chance the attacker will be joining Spurs.

Photo by Tnani Badreddine/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Not happening

Romano shared what he knows about Mbappe.

“What is the situation, Mbappe to Spurs for one year, guys on this Mbappe story, after seeing Mbappe linked to Tottenham and Inter for one year, leave it,” Romano said.

“I don’t want to disrespect these clubs, but it just makes no sense, Mbappe is not going there, stop,” Romano said.

Photo by Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

Outrageous

Sometimes you just have to admit that a transfer rumour is ridiculous, and this is certainly one of those.

Mbappe is arguably the best player in the world. Why on earth would he join the eighth-best team in England, especially on loan?

It’s a shame that this isn’t happening, because Mbappe would have been a joy to watch in the Premier League.

Blessed with supreme technique and incredible pace, Mbappe would have been arguably the most exciting player Spurs have had since Gareth Bale.

Speaking of Bale, The Speeds Database have clocked Mbappe as being ever so slightly quicker than Bale, and if he did come to Tottenham, he would set north London alight.