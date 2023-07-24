Report: Tottenham now looking at loaning 24-year-old who was accused of laughing at Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur have emerged as one of the surprise names when it comes to the clubs keen on signing Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is set to leave PSG after yet another fall out with the Ligue 1 giants. The French superstar is not short of offers and is apparently being eyed by Saudi Arabia in a mega-money deal.

Of course, the expectancy is that Mbappe eventually joins Real Madrid next summer.

However, PSG are apparently open to loaning him out for the coming season and according to iNews, Tottenham are among the English clubs to have enquired over such a loan move.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

According to iNews, Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea are among the English clubs exploring a deal. Mbappe is on more than half a million a week at PSG, but with no transfer fee involved, Premier League sides are keen to explore how a deal might look.

Mbappe is not thought to be keen on the idea of moving to Spurs, however.

But with Harry Kane still looking like he could join Bayern Munich, Tottenham are looking at all the options possible.

Indeed, Mbappe was even accused of laughing at Kane when the England skipper missed a penalty v France in the World Cup.

Mbappe has led PSG to multiple titles since signing and came close to winning two World Cups on the bounce in December, with his hat-trick in the final still not enough to see off Argentina.

Mbappe to Tottenham not happening

It would be quite remarkable if Kylian Mbappe suddenly rocked up at Spurs. It would send shockwaves across the entire league and immediately make them title contenders.

However, it’s just not going to happen, is it?

Tottenham are way down the pecking order for Mbappe and there’s even suggestions he’s already laughed off suggestions he might make a move to North London.