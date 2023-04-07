‘Not going’: BBC pundit is adamant that 57-year-old manager will not be joining Tottenham











Speaking on the Fantasy 606 Podcast, Chris Sutton has been discussing Ange Postecoglou’s future at Celtic amid links to both Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

As a former Celtic player and a fan of the Bhoys, Sutton can’t stand the idea of Postecoglou leaving the Scottish champions, and he’s adamant that he will be staying at Celtic Park for the foreseeable future.

Indeed, the pundit says that Postecoglou will have seen the reaction to Brendan Rodgers leaving Celtic and that he won’t want to make the same mistake as his predecessor.

Ange won’t leave

The pundit gave his verdict on the 57-year-old.

“We saw what happened to Brendan when Brendan downgraded and left Celtic. You saw the reaction from the Celtic fans, they still can’t stand him. Postecoglou is not going to leave right now, not at this moment in time,” Sutton said.

Matter of time

Sadly for Sutton, his prediction probably won’t ring true.

The 57-year-old is looking like a top-class manager in the making and it’s just a matter of time before he tries to test himself at the top level.

Indeed, while he’s hoovering up the trophies at Celtic right now, with all due respect, the Scottish league isn’t necessarily the best standard or the biggest challenge, so a move to the Premier League could well appeal to the Australian in the near future.

The links to Tottenham aren’t going away, and while he may not be favourite for that job, it won’t be long before one of these English clubs do decide to take a punt on Postecoglou.

