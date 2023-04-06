'Definitely': Tottenham have certainly considered 57-year-old manager who's only lost one game all season – journalist











Alasdair Gold has claimed that Tottenham have definitely had a look at Ange Postecoglou as they search for their replacement for Antonio Conte.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, the journalist was speaking about the merits of the Australian with his co-host, and he says that the Celtic boss is definitely someone the club have looked at.

Indeed, Gold says that along with Vincent Kompany, Spurs have certainly considered the 57-year-old who is doing brilliant work north of the border right now.

Postecoglou considered

Gold shared what he knows about the Australian gaffer.

“Someone I like, I can’t see it happening because it may be too much of a risk, but Postecoglou at Celtic, Celtic fans love him. He had a sticky start last season, he comes across so well, he could unite the fanbase, but he’s coming from Scotland, he might be seen as a risk,” Gold’s co-host said.

“He’s definitely someone they’ve looked at. He’s definitely someone they’ve looked at and it’s the same with Vincent Kompany who is doing a wonderful job at Burnley right now,” Gold added.

Interesting prospect

Bringing Postecoglou to north London is certainly an interesting idea.

Yes, he’s not proven at the very top level, but you genuinely can’t say a bad word about the job he’s done at Celtic.

Indeed, his Celtic side have lost just one league game this season and are on track to win another league title under Postecoglou’s tutelage.

We’ve seen before just how well managers from Scotland can do in this country. Alex Ferguson was, of course, Aberdeen boss before making an unparalleled legacy at Manchester United, while the likes of Martin O’Neill and Brendan Rodgers have both done fantastic jobs in England after a spell with Celtic.

Spurs are considering this one, and they could be wise to give it a go.

