Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Aaron Wan-Bissaka is close to returning to the squad.

The 25-year-old defender suffered a hamstring injury in the 3-1 defeat against Brighton back in September.

After around a month on the sidelines, boss ten Hag admitted that the right-back is progressing well and could make a return very soon.

The United boss also confirmed that Raphael Varane and Sofyan Amrabat will be available once again this weekend.

Wan-Bissaka close to full fitness

In his pre-match press conference, boss ten Hag confirmed that Wan-Bissaka was close to returning to first-team action.

“Wan-Bissaka, he’s not too far away from returning into team training and so back in the team.”

The news of Wan-Bissaka’s return will be welcomed by ten Hag and the fanbase – with United’s defensive injury worries mounting at a rapid rate.

In recent times, they’ve been without Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Varane and Tyrell Malacia – with a disjointed back four often utilised.

The 25-year-old is a great defensive full-back, something which United have desperately lacked in recent weeks given their slump in form.

Although he won’t feature against Sheffield United tonight, he could return next week ahead of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

United will need him back for the derby, as the Red Devils try to keep one of the best attacking sides in world football at arm’s length – giving them limited opportunities to cause chaos.