‘Not certain’: Journalist reckons £25m Arsenal player might not start vs Everton

Arsenal face a tough fixture after the international break as they play away to Everton and journalist Isaan Khan believes one player may not be able to start for the North London club.

It has been a good start for Arsenal as they have managed three wins and one draw in the Premier League but their performances have not been perfect.

The £25m defender has been in and out of the starting lineup so far this season for tactical reasons. This is something that may have surprised fans of the club.

He started in their 3-1 victory just before the international break against Manchester United and was crucial as he managed to spring a crucial offside trap which prevented a goal. Over the international break the player suffered a possible injury and Khan has provided the latest information on the player.

With defensive-minded Arsenal players like Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber already injured, Mikel Arteta needs Gabriel available for selection.

Writing for the Daily Mail about the defender’s injury, reporter Isaan Khan said: “Gabriel should be fit to feature once again, following his re-introduction to the Arsenal side against Manchester United.

“However, it’s not certain, having gone through two injury scares whilst playing for Brazil recently – particularly against Bolivia. So Mikel Arteta may play the cautious approach on this one and start him on the bench”

This is no doubt a worrying update as the club are clearly still unsure about whether Gabriel can feature on the weekend against Everton.

Last season, in this same fixture, Arsenal lost 1-0 to Everton and therefore they need their best players. The fact that the journalist reckons that Gabriel may not be ready to start the match is a big blow.

Hopefully, when the players start returning from international duty this week, Arteta will be able to get a clearer idea of whether the defender is carrying an injury.