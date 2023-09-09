More concern for Arsenal as £27m player limps off after tackle in international break

Arsenal have had some injury troubles already this season and they will be worried after seeing what happened to one of their players on international duty.

Summer signing Jurrien Timber sadly suffered a long-term injury in the first game of the season for Arsenal. Now, it’s possible that they could have another injury.

Many of their stars are playing across the globe during the international break and one of them who has been involved is Gabriel for his country Brazil.

The centre-back was involved in their match against Bolivia and played for most of the game in their 5-1 win but sadly had to be substituted off due to injury.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Gabriel suffers injury on international duty

The £27m defender is definitely one who was very key for the club last season and he will no doubt be key again this season.

It was great to see the defender back in the Arsenal starting lineup against Manchester United. His influence was massively important as his defensive awareness to prevent a goal by spring the offside trap was crucial in the Gunners picking up three points.

For Brazil, the defender was good and picked up a good rating of 7.4, per SofaScore. Sadly he was on the end of a bad tackle and due to the tackle he was subbed off.

Of course everyone associated with Arsenal and Brazil will be hoping that it’s not an awful injury but what was good to see is the fact that he walked off the pitch.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Now it’s a waiting game for both Brazil and Arsenal. They will have to wait to see if the injury is serious and if it is they have to work out how long he will be sidelined for.

With the Champions League rapidly approaching, the Gunners will need to make sure they have a full squad to compete well in all fixtures.